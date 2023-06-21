Convention of States Gets History Wrong in Ad for “Simulated Convention”

The New American’s Christian Gomez sits down with author and contributor to The New American magazine Joe Wolverton to discuss his online article titled, “Convention of States Ad for ‘Simulated Convention’ Gets History Wrong — Again.” In the interview, Wolverton debunks COS’s claims that an Article V convention is the “only way” to save our country and the idea that the Founding Fathers supported the calling of a second amendments convention.





