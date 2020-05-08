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NYC Nurse Breaksdown as COVID Patients are Murdered in NYC Hospitals
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107 views • May 08, 2020
New York’s COVID mortality rates are the highest in the world.
25,174 reported deaths in NY with population of 19,500,000.
920 reported deaths in TX with a population of 29,000,000.
That’s a death rate in NY that is 40x higher than TX.
This nurse speaks of numerous instances of medical neglect and medical malpractice, which she describes as “murder”. She says, “They’re murdering patients”.
There is evil throughout the world and there always has been. But, there seems to be a concentration of evil within the NYC medical system, if what this nurse describes, is an accurate account.
25,174 reported deaths in NY with population of 19,500,000.
920 reported deaths in TX with a population of 29,000,000.
That’s a death rate in NY that is 40x higher than TX.
This nurse speaks of numerous instances of medical neglect and medical malpractice, which she describes as “murder”. She says, “They’re murdering patients”.
There is evil throughout the world and there always has been. But, there seems to be a concentration of evil within the NYC medical system, if what this nurse describes, is an accurate account.
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