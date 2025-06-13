Arrest of Hamas members by Israel in Syria📝

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit reported on an operation in the town of Beit Jinn in the Rif Dimashq province, during which several Hamas members were arrested and brought to Israeli territory.

The footage shows a column of the Alexandroni Brigade under the command of the 210th Division entering deeper into Syria and searching one of the houses, where militants with their weapons were captured. One of them was eliminated while resisting.

🖍Presumably, the detainees turned out to be supporters of the Syrian-Palestinian group "Katibat Shahid Muhammad al-Dayf", which recently shelled the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from the Daraa province.

📌Despite the statements of this organization, the Hamas movement denies its ties with it. However, for the Israelis, this does not matter - they have a reason to declare another threat and neutralize it.

🚩As for the reaction of the Syrians, activists again (and quite reasonably) accused the "government" led by Abu Muhammad al-Julani of being unable to defend the country's sovereignty in the face of "Israeli aggression".

❗️Israeli troops conducted similar operations even during the rule of President Bashar al-Assad. However, if it was at least condemned then, now in Damascus they prefer to remain silent and not anger the "Zionists" again.

And not only because they are unable to confront the technologically advanced army in the midst of widespread devastation and chaos in the security sphere, but also to receive blessing from their American colleagues once again.

Adding more from Rybar:

Israel Strikes Iran📝

What is known as of 10:00, June 13

Overnight, Israeli forces conducted a combined operation codenamed "Rising Lion" against Iranian military and nuclear facilities, deploying over 200 F-15/F-16/F-35 fighter jets alongside missile units to strike multiple targets across Iran. According to an Israeli military statement, 330 munitions were launched.

🔻What targets were hit?

▪️The first wave of attacks saw Israeli aircraft strike western Iran—home to key radar stations of Iran’s air defense network. Several were hit, including sites in Subashi, Maragheh, and Tabriz. An air defense position in Hamedan, hosting tactical aviation units, was also struck.

▪️After multiple waves of missiles and aerial bombs, Israel targeted military facilities in border provinces adjacent to Iraq, including Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

▪️Having cleared the airspace, Israel then launched long-range missiles and bunker-buster bombs toward the capital district. The main impact zone was Tehran and its suburbs, with over a dozen neighborhoods hit—particularly eastern areas housing the Armed Forces General Staff and IRGC command centers.

▪️Israeli units killed at least six nuclear scientists in their homes and struck key command posts of Iran’s Armed Forces and IRGC. Among those confirmed dead are: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (emergency operations) Gholam Ali Rashid.

▪️This paralyzed Iran’s military command structure, granting Israel a short-term advantage for nuclear facility strikes. Bunker-busters subsequently hit sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Parchin.

🖍The full scale of destruction remains unconfirmed as rescue operations continue in Tehran, with fatalities expected to rise. General Rashid’s son also died alongside him. The status of Supreme Leader Advisor Ali Shamkhani is unclear—some media report his death, others severe injury. IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh was also targeted.

🚩The mission followed textbook precision: Israel first cleared airspace by striking radar detection systems, then disrupted command structures before hitting nuclear targets.

🏳️This strike exceeds previous operations in impact—Iran has never lost so many senior commanders at once. Tehran responded swiftly, appointing interim replacements for top military and IRGC positions.

❗️Iran’s command announced a counter-operation, True Promise III, while politicians issued threats against Israel. Thus far, only Shahed-136 kamikaze drones have been launched—all intercepted by coalition aircraft.

Iran accused the U.S. of complicity, a claim seemingly supported by statements from Donald Trump. Israel thus achieved its objective: securing White House backing for the strike. All eyes now turn to Iran’s next move.