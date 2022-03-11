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Summer. Image video
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83 views • March 11, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2SEroEV7lE
Great summer mood!
Ready-made image video for the department of corporate gifts of the tea company "Uncia"
Archive video. Video shooting took place in the summer of May 31, 2013 for the brand "Ouncia". Video production CMCproduction. Edited version (several behind-the-scenes photos).
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Great summer mood!
Ready-made image video for the department of corporate gifts of the tea company "Uncia"
Archive video. Video shooting took place in the summer of May 31, 2013 for the brand "Ouncia". Video production CMCproduction. Edited version (several behind-the-scenes photos).
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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