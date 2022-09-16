Charles III Addresses UK for First Time as King

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lksd6af
On the evening of September 9, King Charles III of the United Kingdom delivered a nationally televised speech, his first as king, expressing his remembrance of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He said: “that promise of lifelong service, I renew to you all today. ” At the end of his speech, he thanked his mother for her love and devotion to the royal family and to the family of nations she had served so diligently all these years