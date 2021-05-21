Messages from God - DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE!

Jesus said: “My people, you are still killing almost a million babies every year with your abortions. This is just one part of the death culture that includes euthanasia and wars. Now, the one world people want to kill more people with viruses and vaccines. The vaccines are killing people and causing 20% of the vaccinated to have serious complications. When the evil ones release the next deadly virus, many vaccinated people will die because their immune systems have been destroyed. So do not take the vaccine under any circumstance. Millions if not billions of people could die from the next wild virus. Satan is leading the death culture, but My faithful are leading the pro-life culture which gives glory to Me. Come to My loving side away from the death culture people.”johnleary.com------------Only the Vaccinated Are Set Free: CDC (Can you feel the vice closing? The vaccine is the “Mark of the Beast.” If you don’t get one, you don’t participate. Isn’t that what Revelations said?)-----------------Flashback: Alex Jones Predicted Forced Vaccine Tyranny Over 10 Years Ago--------------Danes present digital coronavirus passport for travel abroad--------------Crusade Prayer (126) To withstand religious persecution:Dear Jesus, help me to withstand any kind of persecution in Your Holy Name. Help those who fall into error, in the belief that they bear witness to Your Work. Open the eyes of all those who may be tempted to destroy others, through wicked acts, deeds or gestures. Protect me against the enemies of God, who will rise up to try and silence Your Word and who try to banish You. Help me to forgive those who betray You and give me the Grace to remain firm in my love for You. Help me to live the Truth, which You taught us and to remain under Your Protection, forever. Amen.