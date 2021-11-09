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People rising up in New Zealand against Mandates
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248 views • November 09, 2021
New Zealanders have had enough of their current tyrannical government under Jacinda Adern, mandating experimental vaccines on their people with coercion of No Jab No Job. Teachers and Healthcare workers being forced to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, just like port workers earlier this year. The evil of this government is reprehensible!
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