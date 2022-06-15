Vials Of "Blood Clots" From Post-Vaccine Post-Mortem Adults. Turns Out They Aren't BLOOD Clots At All, They Are Complex "Biostructures" That Are Growing And Building Inside The Blood Vessels And Arteries.





The Compliant Fools Who Got Repeatedly Injected Will Be Exterminated. The Injections Were An IQ Test. Good Riddance To Anyone Who Had Themselves Injected. Zero Pity For Them.