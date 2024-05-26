Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 52 - May 24, 2024

Alex hosted his 52nd *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on May 24, 2024. The webinar was just over two hours and 34 minutes in length. This webinar included a short monologue and then Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and 34 minutes, Alex answered 28 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* What shape is the Earth, and is there an ice wall?

* What is happening with the QHS healing beds?

* Is the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty still going ahead this month?

* Would the Constitution of the United States of America be a good foundation for global governance?

* Is Trump the one to turn things around?

* How will we live in a cashless society?

* What makes the poles of a planet shift?

* Is Pascal Najadi to be trusted, as he's all over mainstream media?

* Where was Atlantis located?

* Has the Biden family given all of their assets to the White Hats?

* Are parts of the universe dark because nothing has been created or formed yet?

* Are the sun and moon changed their position?

* If the regressives were dumped on Earth, why did they leave it to humanity to deal with them?

* Are people with tetrachromacy of higher density?

* What is happening in the UK? They have been warned to prepare for an emergency with three days of food, water, and essentials.

* Should we purchase silver for when the global financial reset occurs?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly. Please do not miss this fantastic opportunity to see Alex Collier on video stream and, of course, provide him with some income.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the entire webinar.

If you have issues purchasing this webinar replay, please follow the step-by-step instructions here: https://www.alexcollier.org/faq/

To see older Alex Collier webinar replays, please check out, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexcollierofficial

If you want to know more about Alex Collier, please visit his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly, he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/alexcollierofficial

Please do not steal this content; the webinars are Alex's only source of income. Copying this content and uploading it for your benefit detracts from his livelihood. Thank you.