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Salvator Dali Quotes & Art w/Music
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8 views • November 27, 2019
Salvador Dalí was (born May 11, 1904, in Figueres, Spain - died in Figueres in 1989) an Artist best known for the striking and bizarre images in his surrealist work. Dalí was encouraged to practice his art from an early age and went on to study at an academy in Madrid. In the 1920s, he made his way to Paris and began interacting with artists such as Picasso, Miro` and Magritte, where we see him enter into his first Surrealist phase.
Paintings by Salvador Dalí in this Video:
Untitled (1972) Stereoscopic Painting
Untitled (1960)
Portrait of Dorothy Spreckels Munn (1942)
The Infanta Standing Woman (1961)
The Maximum Speed of Raphael’s Madonna (1954)
Glass of Wine and Boat (1956)
The Discovery of America by Christopher Columbus (1958-1959)
Quotes by Salvador Dalí in this Video:
“I don't do drugs. I am drugs.” ~ Salvator Dali
“A true artist is not one who is inspired, but one who inspires others.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it.”
~ Salvator Dali
“I am not strange. I am just not normal.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Everything alters me, but nothing changes me.”
~ Salvator Dali
“So little of what could happen does happen.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Those who do not want to imitate anything, produce nothing.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Surrealism is destructive, but it destroys only what
it considers to be shackles limiting our vision.”
~ Salvator Dali
“The sole difference between myself and a madman
is the fact that I am not mad!”
~ Salvator Dali
“Let my enemies devour each other”
~ Salvator Dali
“The secret of my influence has always been that it remained secret.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Drawing is the honesty of the art.
There is no possibility of cheating: It is either good or bad. ”
~ Salvator Dali
“People love mystery, and that is why they love my paintings.”
~ Salvator Dali
“The thermometer of success is merely the jealousy of the malcontents.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Every morning when I wake up, I experience an exquisite joy —
the joy of being Salvador Dalí— and I ask myself in rapture:
What wonderful things is this Salvador Dalí going to accomplish today?”
~ Salvator Dali
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Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
Credits:
Art and Quotes by Salvator Dali
Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Paintings by Salvador Dalí in this Video:
Untitled (1972) Stereoscopic Painting
Untitled (1960)
Portrait of Dorothy Spreckels Munn (1942)
The Infanta Standing Woman (1961)
The Maximum Speed of Raphael’s Madonna (1954)
Glass of Wine and Boat (1956)
The Discovery of America by Christopher Columbus (1958-1959)
Quotes by Salvador Dalí in this Video:
“I don't do drugs. I am drugs.” ~ Salvator Dali
“A true artist is not one who is inspired, but one who inspires others.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it.”
~ Salvator Dali
“I am not strange. I am just not normal.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Everything alters me, but nothing changes me.”
~ Salvator Dali
“So little of what could happen does happen.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Those who do not want to imitate anything, produce nothing.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Surrealism is destructive, but it destroys only what
it considers to be shackles limiting our vision.”
~ Salvator Dali
“The sole difference between myself and a madman
is the fact that I am not mad!”
~ Salvator Dali
“Let my enemies devour each other”
~ Salvator Dali
“The secret of my influence has always been that it remained secret.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Drawing is the honesty of the art.
There is no possibility of cheating: It is either good or bad. ”
~ Salvator Dali
“People love mystery, and that is why they love my paintings.”
~ Salvator Dali
“The thermometer of success is merely the jealousy of the malcontents.”
~ Salvator Dali
“Every morning when I wake up, I experience an exquisite joy —
the joy of being Salvador Dalí— and I ask myself in rapture:
What wonderful things is this Salvador Dalí going to accomplish today?”
~ Salvator Dali
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
Credits:
Art and Quotes by Salvator Dali
Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
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