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Bruce Levine - The Rebel Yell
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12 views • February 19, 2020
Uploaded on February 19 2020 --- Originally posted to tv.infowars.com on December 9 2010
Clinical psychologist Bruce Levine explains how health authorities are increasingly listing individualistic behavior as abnormal in the move to pacify the population through mass medication, the education system and television. Levine provides a compelling alternative approach to treating depression that makes lasting change more likely than with symptom-based treatment through medication.
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Clinical psychologist Bruce Levine explains how health authorities are increasingly listing individualistic behavior as abnormal in the move to pacify the population through mass medication, the education system and television. Levine provides a compelling alternative approach to treating depression that makes lasting change more likely than with symptom-based treatment through medication.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Keywords
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