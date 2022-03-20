© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bonds for the Win - Scott McKay & Miki Klann
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • March 20, 2022
In this interview Miki and Scott McKay discuss the power of Surety Bonds and how America is about to take back it's FREEDOM!
Surety bonds have been in effect since 1792 - Elected Officials are BONDED and they work for us.
---------
ANYONE CAN SERVE THEIR DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD or SUPERINTENTENT!!!
You do NOT need a lawyer to do it.
Website: www.BondsForTheWin.com
Telegram: https://t.me/bondsforthewin
Surety bonds have been in effect since 1792 - Elected Officials are BONDED and they work for us.
---------
ANYONE CAN SERVE THEIR DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD or SUPERINTENTENT!!!
You do NOT need a lawyer to do it.
Website: www.BondsForTheWin.com
Telegram: https://t.me/bondsforthewin
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.