(THE SOLUTIONS) MyPlace Australia - Putting Unity Back Into CommUNITY

Questioning the narrative and providing solutions whilst awakening one mind at a time.
Find a MyPlace group near you.
Links Below
184 'MY PLACES' up and running throughout Australia
LINK HERE to all MY PLACE Australia locations
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1BZkRIE_WCzb7uvOednwEOexm7ttEro0&ll=
28.51928257786519%2C134.11018565&z=4
myplaceaustralia.org
myplacefrankston.com
To join My Place Australia on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/867727600892297
For all the nomads and travelers out there, visit:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.