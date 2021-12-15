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The Master's Voice: Brief Notice
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248 views • December 15, 2021
Brief note to be aware of if you decide to bless The Master's Voice. Please do not donate as "Goods and Services"- I am not selling anything. The word of God is provided freely here and any offering is (I hope) sent from the heart as a freewill gift. Kindly only use the "Friends and Family" option- Thank you and God bless you.
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