THEY ARE MURDERING THE YOUNG ONES - WE ALL HAVE TO STOP THESE CRIMINALS - IGNORANCE IS NO DEFENSE

MARK STEELE CHANNEL: https://t.me/marksteele5ghttps://t.me/marksteele5g/4922Dear Office for National Statistics,Can you take this as an Freedom of information request. PleaseCan you provide the data of COVID 19 Deaths by each quarter in 2020 and does the ONS hold the data on the known falsified death certificates.How many who died of COVID 19 Deaths in this data had been injected with the COVID 19 Vaccine. The quarterly data of COVID 19 Deaths is crucial to understanding the effects of COVID 19 Vaccines on COVID 19 Deaths.Please see below for death registrations for 2020 and 2021 (provisional) that were due to COVID-19 and were recorded without any pre-existing conditions, England and Wales.2020: 9400 (0-64: 1549 / 65 and over: 7851)2021 Q1: 6483 (0-64: 1560/ 65 and over: 4923)2021 Q2: 346 (0-64: 153/ 65 and over: 193)2021 Q3: 1142 (0-64: 512/ 65 and over: 630)If you would like to discuss this query further, please contact [email address].Making an FOI requestEverything you need to know about Freedom of Information and how to go about making a request.Yours faithfully,Mark Steele