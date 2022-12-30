Ukraine’s Goals by 2030 - A Cashless AI-Controlled Society With An Iron Dome





“The Ukrainian Government Is Digital. More Like an IT Company in Terms If the Efficiency of Implementing decisions.”





“No more red tape but paperless. No more banknotes but cashless. Yes, we became the first country to abandon paper money.”





When Zelensky tells Congress that giving money to Ukraine is an investment, he isn’t lying. He’s telling them that by funding this dystopian nightmare, they’ll be able to test it on Ukraine before it goes everywhere else.





This isn’t Putin’s war. This is the NWO’s. Enjoy your Ukrainian flag in your bio, sleepers. You’re funding your future prison.