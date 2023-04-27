MARCUS ROGERS & ANDREW WHALEN releasing PROPHETIC WORD about GREAT SHOWDOWN & YOUTH REVIVAL.

Meri Crouley interviews Pastor Marcus Rogers of Firehouse Church in Chicago, and Andrew Whalen Prophetic voice who has been recently seen on ELIJAH STREAMS with Johnny Enlow. They will all share about the PROPHETIC DREAMS they both had about GOD exposing the SPIRIT of JEZEBEL and how GOD IS releasing a GREAT WAVE of his power to cleanse AMERICA. They will also talk about the OPEN THE HEAVENS Convergence in Mount Rushmore.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.