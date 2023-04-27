Create New Account
MARCUS ROGERS & ANDREW WHALEN releasing PROPHETIC WORD about GREAT SHOWDOWN & YOUTH REVIVAL.
Meri Crouley
Published a day ago

Meri Crouley interviews Pastor Marcus Rogers of Firehouse Church in Chicago, and Andrew Whalen Prophetic voice who has been recently seen on ELIJAH STREAMS with Johnny Enlow. They will all share about the PROPHETIC DREAMS they both had about GOD exposing the SPIRIT of JEZEBEL and how GOD IS releasing a GREAT WAVE of his power to cleanse AMERICA. They will also talk about the OPEN THE HEAVENS Convergence in Mount Rushmore.

chicagomericrouleyandrewwhalenmarcusrogerspastormarcusrogersopentheheavens

