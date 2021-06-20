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Freedom Now! World wide summer solstice meditation. Sunday June 20th 8 p.m. eastern. midnight GMT
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40 views • June 20, 2021
FREEDOM NOW FREEDOM NOW FREEDOM NOW
I invite you to join me in a Summer Solstice meditation this Sunday
June 20th 8pm - 9pm EDT.
The theme is FREEDOM NOW. Like our other meditations this one is self
guided where you hold in your heart your hopes, your dreams of a
better future for all of us. This is a personal journey. What we think
we become, as you know.
******
The torch of freedom has been firmly placed in our hands. I know in
my heart that we will not fail to free ourselves from the illusions of
this high jacked reality.
Freedom is manifesting in our world. FREEDOM is the
foundation of life. We are all divine sovereign Beings which means
that we are free but here on this earthly plain we must choose freedom
and act accordingly.
Millions in motion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb0Gjb-_wSU
Please share this invitation with your friends and family. Thank you.
In freedom and peace,
"To seek Freedom is a revolution in the mind and an evolution of the
heart." ~ John Dunn
I invite you to join me in a Summer Solstice meditation this Sunday
June 20th 8pm - 9pm EDT.
The theme is FREEDOM NOW. Like our other meditations this one is self
guided where you hold in your heart your hopes, your dreams of a
better future for all of us. This is a personal journey. What we think
we become, as you know.
******
The torch of freedom has been firmly placed in our hands. I know in
my heart that we will not fail to free ourselves from the illusions of
this high jacked reality.
Freedom is manifesting in our world. FREEDOM is the
foundation of life. We are all divine sovereign Beings which means
that we are free but here on this earthly plain we must choose freedom
and act accordingly.
Millions in motion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb0Gjb-_wSU
Please share this invitation with your friends and family. Thank you.
In freedom and peace,
"To seek Freedom is a revolution in the mind and an evolution of the
heart." ~ John Dunn
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