Lunar Sabbaths vs Weekly Sabbath. New Moons, Jewish Feasts, & Prophecy. Ellen White's Mind Locked
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 9 days ago |

Many sincere Bible students have questions surrounding the lunar sabbaths, the weekly Sabbath, and the new moons. In this study we will allow the Bible to speak so that we may be clear of man's (or woman's )teachings that are contrary to scripture.


 A brief survey of the Jewish festivals is necessary to the complete view of the subject before us. Of these there were three feasts: the passover, the Pentecost, and the feast of tabernacles; each new moon, that is, the first day of each month throughout the year; then there were seven annual sabbaths, namely, 1. The first day of unleavened bread. 2. The seventh day of that feast. 3. The day of Pentecost. 4. The first day of the seventh month. 5. The tenth day of that month. 6. The fifteenth day of that month. 7. The twenty-second day of the same. In addition to all these, every seventh year was to be the sabbath of the land, and every fiftieth year the year of jubilee. HSFD 82.2


Supreme Court to hear case of Evangelical Christian who asked USPS not to force him to work Sundays: https://youtu.be/P1hp-arPbXE


Supreme Court to hear case of Evangelical Christian who asked USPS not to force him to work Sundays


