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Colonel Phil Waldron - Your Wake Up Call
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151 views • August 12, 2021
Who runs our precious Election Process?
Was the Presidential Election stolen?
Compelling evidence revealed by Retired U.S. Army Colonel Phil Waldron.
This should make every Red Blooded American extremely angry.
Was the Presidential Election stolen?
Compelling evidence revealed by Retired U.S. Army Colonel Phil Waldron.
This should make every Red Blooded American extremely angry.
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