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John MacArthur Brannon Howse Say Okay To Take 666 Mark You Can 'Repent' Later -- Apostates Gone Wild
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257 views • November 10, 2021
False preachers John MacArthur and friends say don't worry ...taking The "Mark of The Beast" (666) is totally 'forgivable'
[2:20] Audience questioner: "Once a person takes the mark...is there any possibility of him coming to Christ?"
[2:25] MacArthur: "Yes..."
[3:35] "...now the question is if you are living in the tribulation period and you take this mark...in other words you identify with the beast's empire...will you still be able to be redeemed? and I think the answer to that is yes...yes"
***
Taking The 666 Is 'Forgivable' - John MacArthur, Brannon Howse, Jimmy DeYoung, Phil Johnson:
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2013/11/apostasy-alert-john-macarthur-and.html
[2:20] Audience questioner: "Once a person takes the mark...is there any possibility of him coming to Christ?"
[2:25] MacArthur: "Yes..."
[3:35] "...now the question is if you are living in the tribulation period and you take this mark...in other words you identify with the beast's empire...will you still be able to be redeemed? and I think the answer to that is yes...yes"
***
Taking The 666 Is 'Forgivable' - John MacArthur, Brannon Howse, Jimmy DeYoung, Phil Johnson:
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2013/11/apostasy-alert-john-macarthur-and.html
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