KelTec P17 Hammer Block for Dry Fire

To install the P17 hammer block first remove the magazine and make sure the chamber is empty.
Pull down the take down tabs and remove the slide
Insert the Hammer Block tab into the slot above firing pin
While holding down take down tabs, replace the slide.
Keep safety off to manually cycle action.
Perform a dry fire check.
Works well with the MantisX dry firing training aid.
Turning on MantisX
Start a MantisX drill
To remove the hammer block pull down the take down tabs, remove the slide and pull ou the hammer block.
