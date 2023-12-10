Create New Account
KelTec P17 Hammer Block for Dry Fire
AmbGun
To install the P17 hammer block first remove the magazine and make sure the chamber is empty.


Pull down the take down tabs and remove the slide


Insert the Hammer Block tab into the slot above firing pin


While holding down take down tabs, replace the slide.


Keep safety off to manually cycle action.


Perform a dry fire check.


Works well with the MantisX dry firing training aid.


Turning on MantisX


Start a MantisX drill


To remove the hammer block pull down the take down tabs, remove the slide and pull ou the hammer block.


https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock

