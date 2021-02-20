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One Domino at a Time | Patriots in Control. Checkmate! [Ep. 07] #ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA
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180 views • February 20, 2021
In Episode #7 get caught up with current events. After a second impeachment trial, Trump was acquitted a second time. The legendary Rush Limbaugh passed away, and the radical left showed their true colors. Trump made appearances on OAN, NewsMax, and FOX for the first time since January. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is under investigation. Project Veritas released a conference call of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitting the dangers of the COVID-919 vaccine. Yet still, Trump remains in the heads of Nancy Pelosi and the Washington Elites. The military and Patriots are still in control. Checkmate. Check out The Collegiate American website for monthly updates on current events and other available channels in BitChute, Brighton, Patreon, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Minds, Gab, CloutHub, and MeWe.
- Seeking The Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #Checkmate #SaveAmerica #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic
- Seeking The Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #Checkmate #SaveAmerica #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic
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