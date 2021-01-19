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The Vaccines Are Coming To Your Front Door, Literally!
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210 views • January 19, 2021
As California temporarily halts injections of Moderna's COVID vaccine, Seattle will be rolling out door to door administrations of COVID vaccines by the Fire Department. Behind it all, of course, is Bill Gates. But it's not just Gate's fingers in the vaccine pies you have to be concerned with. More in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-vaccines-are-coming-to-your-front-door-literally/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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