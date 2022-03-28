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Bon Voyage, Macron?!
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101 views • March 28, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
All eyes are on the coming French elections as the world watches the first political choice to vote out those who forced lockdowns, mandates and purposely made life miserable for much of their population. Opposing French PM Macron who's trying for his 2nd term is Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, both siding with the unemployed healthcare workers' plight due to vaccine refusal.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyitu6-bon-voyage-macron.html
All eyes are on the coming French elections as the world watches the first political choice to vote out those who forced lockdowns, mandates and purposely made life miserable for much of their population. Opposing French PM Macron who's trying for his 2nd term is Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, both siding with the unemployed healthcare workers' plight due to vaccine refusal.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyitu6-bon-voyage-macron.html
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