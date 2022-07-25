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Get Biblical Understanding #144 - ETERNAL LIFE
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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10 views • July 25, 2022

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

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MATTHEW 19:29 And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life.


MATTHEW 25:46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.


MARK 10:17 And when he was gone forth into the way, there came one running, and kneeled to him, and asked him, Good Master, what shall I do that I may inherit eternal life?


MARK 10:30 But he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life.


LUKE 10:25-28 And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou? And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. And he [Jesus] said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.


LUKE 18:18 And a certain ruler asked him, saying, Good Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?


LUKE 18:28-30 Then Peter said, Lo, we have left all, and followed thee. And he said unto them, Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or parents, or brethren, or wife, or children, for the kingdom of God’s sake, Who shall not receive manifold more in this present time, and in the world to come life everlasting.


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