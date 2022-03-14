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Investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva - Expelled for asking to much questions
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50 views • March 14, 2022
Telegram - Pastila roșie (The red pill). | ”Cu 4 ani în urmă, jurnalista de investigație Dilyana Gaytandzhieva l-a confruntat pe secretarul american al Sănătății cu întrebarea, de ce finanțează SUA biolaboratoare în întreaga lume?
A fost exclusă din Parlamentul European după scurt timp pentru că a pus prea multe întrebări.
https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva/status/1501957499448180745?s=19” |
”4 years ago, investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva confronted the US Secretary of Health and Human Services why is the US funding biolabs around the world?
She was expelled from the European Parliament after a short time for asking too many questions.
https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva/status/1501957499448180745?s=19
https://t.me/veritasadevarulnecenzurat”
A fost exclusă din Parlamentul European după scurt timp pentru că a pus prea multe întrebări.
https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva/status/1501957499448180745?s=19” |
”4 years ago, investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva confronted the US Secretary of Health and Human Services why is the US funding biolabs around the world?
She was expelled from the European Parliament after a short time for asking too many questions.
https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva/status/1501957499448180745?s=19
https://t.me/veritasadevarulnecenzurat”
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