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China Evergrande... Has A Giant Fallen?
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4417 views • December 04, 2021
China Evergrande... Has A Giant Fallen? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
China's govt summons Evergrande founder after insufficient funds warning.
The Chinese government has summoned the embattled founder of real estate firm Evergrande, after the group issued a statement warning it might not have sufficient funds to continue to meet its financial obligations.
Evergrande, which is drowning in a debt of $300B, said there was "no guarantee" it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.
If you've been following our Crypto Conspiracy Podcast, you know that there is strong evidence that Tether has strong ties to China Evergrande. Could this be the downfall of Tether, and possibly Bitcoin as well?
Watch this video on China Evergrande... Has A Giant Fallen?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption China Evergrande... Has A Giant Fallen?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/joi
China's govt summons Evergrande founder after insufficient funds warning.
The Chinese government has summoned the embattled founder of real estate firm Evergrande, after the group issued a statement warning it might not have sufficient funds to continue to meet its financial obligations.
Evergrande, which is drowning in a debt of $300B, said there was "no guarantee" it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.
If you've been following our Crypto Conspiracy Podcast, you know that there is strong evidence that Tether has strong ties to China Evergrande. Could this be the downfall of Tether, and possibly Bitcoin as well?
Watch this video on China Evergrande... Has A Giant Fallen?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption China Evergrande... Has A Giant Fallen?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/joi
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