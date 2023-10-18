Create New Account
Screaming leftists shut down the rotunda in the US Capitol demanding ceasefire in Gaza!
Published 19 hours ago

Screaming leftists shut down the rotunda in the US Capitol screaming for a ceasefire in Gaza. The leftists were dressed as Jews but who knows.

It’s only legal when Democrats do it.

Screaming leftists entered the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to coerce lawmakers to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The anti-Israel mob took over the rotunda, screaming against Israel and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The mob also hung flags on the Capitol rails.

