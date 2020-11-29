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Who is More RACIST? Trump or the NBA?
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43 views • November 29, 2020
During the vice presidential debates, Kamala Harris accused the Trump administration of hiring zero black judges to lifetime positions on the lower courts.
This prompts an investigation, as we Compare the hiring practices of the Trump Judiciary, to the discriminatory hiring practices of the NBA which might be the most racist and discriminatory on the planet.
#racism #NBA #systemicracism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This prompts an investigation, as we Compare the hiring practices of the Trump Judiciary, to the discriminatory hiring practices of the NBA which might be the most racist and discriminatory on the planet.
#racism #NBA #systemicracism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismblmdonald trumptrump administrationwokemark cubankamala harrisclarence thomasracistsnbablack lives matterlower courtsjacob blakenba racismracist hiring practicedonald trump administrationdonald trump justicespacking the courtsblack judgeswho is more racistracist policiesnba blmterrorist blmbiggest racists
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