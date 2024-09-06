BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Insider - Trump to Shatter UN into a Thousand Pieces and Arrest COVID Plandemic Criminals
8 months ago

The Trump team is determined to shatter the United Nations into a thousand pieces and arrest globalist criminals in agencies including the World Health Organization who are understood to be key players in the COVID plandemic.

The global elite have been abusing their positions of self-appointed power for decades, openly waging war on the West and attempting to bring the United States to its knees.

But insiders are sounding the alarm: the global elite know their New World Order is hanging by a thread. These are desperate times for the globalists, and they are not going down without a fight.

We’ve already seen the lengths they’ll go to - an inside job assassination attempt, and new pandemics being stirred up. But make no mistake, this is just the beginning. Things are about to get very crazy, very fast.





