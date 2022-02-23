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SAVE UTAH ELECTIONS—Convoy & Fundraiser This Weekend!!!
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14 views • February 23, 2022
SAVE UTAH ELECTIONS Convoy and Fundraiser
Venmo @SaveUtahElections
Saturday, February 26
11:00 am - CONVOY meet at 6748 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT
3:00 pm - FREE EVENT at 12962 Sunday Dr., Riverton, UT
(live music, speakers, awards, prizes, corn hole tourney, bring a dessert and your friends/family)
Questions? Contact UtahPatriots.com or email [email protected]
Venmo @SaveUtahElections
Saturday, February 26
11:00 am - CONVOY meet at 6748 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT
3:00 pm - FREE EVENT at 12962 Sunday Dr., Riverton, UT
(live music, speakers, awards, prizes, corn hole tourney, bring a dessert and your friends/family)
Questions? Contact UtahPatriots.com or email [email protected]
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