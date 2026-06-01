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#651: Fixing Your Water Forever | Joseph Johnson & Tim James (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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62 views • Today

The creator of the Water H3RO, Joseph Johnson, stops by with friend of the show Tim James from Chemical Free Body to explain how the product structures the water. The device changes the molecular bonds of H2O and structures it into a more effective version known as H3O2.


Health benefits include the removal of the negative effects of glyphosate, which is responsible for numerous health problems around the world, and is currently in the middle of a massive class-action settlement. Agricultural opportunities include the regeneration of the soil, improvement of crop yields, higher-quality food, and more fertile seeds.


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waterstructured watercharlie robinsontim jameschemical free bodyjoseph johnsonwater h3ro
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