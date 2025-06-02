© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this OTW Radio show, I discuss how we can all create a beautiful New Earth, with messages from JFK, Jackie Kennedy, Nostradamus, John Lennon (“All we are saying is give peace a chance”), Dr. Masaru Emoto, Dr. Hew Lin (Ho’oponopono healing prayer), + peace prayers for Gaza, and Russia. Galactic Wisdom Conference, www.galacticwisdomconference.com And new book, https://www.outofthisworldreadings.com/product-page/creating-a-beautiful-new-earth Hope you can all listen!