Featured Poet #3 David Hall "Prayer Of A Self Aware Addict" Original Poem

Find more of David Hall's poetry at poetizer.com under the name of TheGreatAndDepressed





I was lucky enough to come across this poem on reddit of all places. I am fairly picky about poetry (especially modern poetry) and this one hits all the right spots for me: it has a great rhythm/cadence, a good rhyming scheme without sounding too forced, it is clever with great use of words and ideas, it oozes with authenticity and emotion, and it has meaning and purpose.





I can tell this man uses writing to get through some hard times and growing pains which I can appreciate very much because I have done the same in my own way. I think that having an artistic outlet for our pain and confusion is actually pretty healthy, and poetry is a fantastic tool for introspection. There is always the possibility that if we only write about pain that we could become stuck inside of it. If we identify as an artist, poet, writer, and our art is based on that pain, and our art becomes our identity… then our pain becomes our identity. It is a difficult balance. Expression of darkness can be a release or a transformation if we do it correctly, or it can become a badge of "honor" that we simultaneously loathe and wear proudly. It is hard to be at peace in this world and our subconscious knows that it is easier to just be the best at being cynical and depressed.





I hope for all of us that we can feel our feelings, look into the abyss, learn from it, find our vulnerability, learn true compassion and forgiveness (even for ourselves), scream our misery and anger onto a page and make something interesting or heartbreakingly beautiful. I hope we will find ways to look at everything from different angles and with new eyes. I hope we will acknowledge and appreciate every moment of joy and peace that follows the learning of a lesson. We are forever changing, and if we are doing it right we are forever growing.





