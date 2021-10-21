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Karen Kingston | Genetic Code Stolen, Changed with PCR Tests, Shots
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983 views • October 21, 2021
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BioTech Analyst: Genetic Code Stolen, Changed with PCR Tests, ShotsKaren Kingston is a former Pfizer employee and a biotech analyst. Kingston joined Stew Peters to reveal how the PCR tests many are subjected to are hijacking your genetic code and transmitting the information back to China. The Stew Peters Show, October 21, 2021
BioTech Analyst: Genetic Code Stolen, Changed with PCR Tests, ShotsKaren Kingston is a former Pfizer employee and a biotech analyst. Kingston joined Stew Peters to reveal how the PCR tests many are subjected to are hijacking your genetic code and transmitting the information back to China. The Stew Peters Show, October 21, 2021
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