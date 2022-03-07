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HUGE Intel Drop: Truckers Trap, Clinton's, Soros, Russia, US, Ukraine, China, Taiwan, Covid & The Great Reset Plus...
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312 views • March 07, 2022
Watch The Water, The World Is Witnessing The Dismantling Of The New World Order – Ep. 2718
The [DS] is panicking, they are unable to stop the white hats from destroying their money laundering operation in Ukraine, they are becoming desperate. War is real the information regarding the war is fake. We are witnessing the dismantling of the new world order. The US will no longer be the policeman of the world, countries will now take care of their own battles. Look at the middle east, Afghanistan etc. The pandemic disappeared, the truth about it is coming out, the numbers were rigged. Scavino sends a message.
Report [MIRRORED] from here: https://x22report.com/watch-the-water-the-world-is-witnessing-the-dismantling-of-the-new-world-order-ep-2718/
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/622424804d9ab200156385f2/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-4th-2022
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Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
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ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
The [DS] is panicking, they are unable to stop the white hats from destroying their money laundering operation in Ukraine, they are becoming desperate. War is real the information regarding the war is fake. We are witnessing the dismantling of the new world order. The US will no longer be the policeman of the world, countries will now take care of their own battles. Look at the middle east, Afghanistan etc. The pandemic disappeared, the truth about it is coming out, the numbers were rigged. Scavino sends a message.
Report [MIRRORED] from here: https://x22report.com/watch-the-water-the-world-is-witnessing-the-dismantling-of-the-new-world-order-ep-2718/
Plus...
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/622424804d9ab200156385f2/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-4th-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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