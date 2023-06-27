i0B: Creation was 1000 Year Days

If you have ever wondered if creation was twenty-four hour days or one-thousand year days (and if it matters) then this message is for you! Spoiler: Yes it matters. It changes everything!



This episode is a primer for Incursion series 2.0. Because understanding God spent 6000+ years creating the earth is a CRUCIAL creation detail. This episode is packed with examples and evidence that will help you incorporate this adjustment into your Bible studies thus triggering an avalanche of terrific revelations.