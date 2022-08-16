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HOW A $10 BILLION INVESTMENT BY BILL GATES CHANGED VACCINATION POLICY WORLDWIDE
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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How a $10 Billion Investment by Bill Gates Changed Vaccination Policy Worldwide - Dr. Suzanne Humphries

Sept. 3, 2019 Part 1 Manufactured Consent MD Suzanne Humphries 2015

Dr. Suzanne Humphries gave a lecture in Denmark in 2015 titled: Manufactured Consent.

She explains how "informed consent" today regarding vaccines is really "manufactured consent" as a unified voice presenting only what they want the public to know regarding vaccines was crafted in 2010 when the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation invested 10 billion dollars in global vaccination initiatives through the World Health Organization.

From Dr. Humphries:

I spent a couple of years creating this video series. The corruption, mythology, and medical theory are broken down step-by-step in this series. It's a very important video for today and it was anticipating the current climate that we are now living in. Please watch it carefully and share it.

Leaving a lucrative career as a nephrologist (kidney doctor), Dr. Suzanne Humphries is now free to actually help cure people.

In this autobiography she explains why good doctors are constrained within the current corrupt medical system from practicing real, ethical medicine.

One of the sane voices when it comes to examining the science behind modern-day vaccines, no pro-vaccine extremist doctors have ever dared to debate her in public.

Part 1: https://youtu.be/IXK-Dr7Kjp4

Part 2: https://youtu.be/7UbKE2q9HTs

https://vaccineimpact.com/2019/dr-suzanne-humphries-how-a-10-billion-investment-by-bill-gates-changed-vaccination-policy-worldwide/

Keywords
vaccineswhoinformed consentbill gatesmanufactured consentdr suzanne humphriesvaccination policy
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