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TRUMP TODAY: President Trump's Un-Censored Dallas CPAC Speech 7-11-21
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11 views • July 17, 2021
Lots of folks are confused by what 'warp-speed' was all about... it had nothing to do with the garbage shots that have been "bait and switched" by the globalists Gates, Schwab, Fauci, as well as the Commie Cleptocrats, and RINO establishment -- all of the eugenicists. Theirs are the 'shots' that have been foisted on us relentlessly the last 8 months. No, Trump was onboard with the people who cured him and the FLOTUS when they got the 'bug'... It's not a vaccine, but an actual viral therapeutic...and the shots are known immune system enhancers and are approved already. They could be mass produced by vaccine manufacturers easily and quickly. The Trump's cure is a patented product made by Regeneron... https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-11-regeneron-antibody-treatment-trump.html .This link, is to an article describing the program as it stood at the time of the election... it was scrubbed when the criminals took control and then they craftily subbed in their unapproved mRNA 'death shots' instead. ~JT
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