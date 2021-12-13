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Hackers Destroy All of Brazil's Covid Digital Passports (plus a surprise in the description)
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150 views • December 13, 2021
OH AND BY THE WAY, I recognize the name of the contributor of the article, Angelica Mari. She was a regular contributor on Digital Planet on the BBC World Service, and I was an avid listener before I was red-pilled in 2020. I'm sure we know each other but we've never interacted directly.
Website:
https://saltmustflow.com
article -
https://www.zdnet.com/article/brazilian-ministry-of-health-suffers-cyberattack-and-covid-19-vaccination-data-vanishes/
Zeitgeist -
https://twitter.com/ZeitgeistNZ/status/1469389178542510083
hacker meme -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOa-ObWPAKg
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab:
https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive:
https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole:
https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY:
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-cracker
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise:
https://saltmustflow.com/shop/
Merchandise:
https://teespring.com/stores/salty-cracker-2
PayPal:
https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Mrs. Salty's Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZMOno3rthe1LHvcxufdw
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a jack of all trades master of none. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nfl6ycUaru8
Website:
https://saltmustflow.com
article -
https://www.zdnet.com/article/brazilian-ministry-of-health-suffers-cyberattack-and-covid-19-vaccination-data-vanishes/
Zeitgeist -
https://twitter.com/ZeitgeistNZ/status/1469389178542510083
hacker meme -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOa-ObWPAKg
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab:
https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive:
https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole:
https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY:
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-cracker
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise:
https://saltmustflow.com/shop/
Merchandise:
https://teespring.com/stores/salty-cracker-2
PayPal:
https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Mrs. Salty's Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZMOno3rthe1LHvcxufdw
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a jack of all trades master of none. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nfl6ycUaru8
Keywords
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