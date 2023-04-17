Acts | Pt. 1 Power | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

NEW SERIES = The Book Of Acts
Author = Luke (Only Gentile)
Acts is the sequel to the Gospel of Luke
Luke was a physician and companion of Paul
Luke joins Paul in Acts 16
First 15 chapters Luke uses the pronoun "They"
After 16 he uses "We"
The Book of Acts is the history of the first 30 years of the church
The Book of Acts has one main theme = the Power of the Holy Spirit operating in the Church
The Gospels focus on the works of Christ and ultimately His finished work at the Cross
Acts focus is on the Power of the Holy Spirit
In the Gospels the wod love is used over 100x
In the Book of Acts the word love is used 0x
The key operative words in the Book of Acts is Power and the Holy Spirit who is mentioned 56x
Acts 1:1-2
Who is Theophilus?
Name means Lover of God
I believe Theophilus is an individual in fact many scholars believe he is Luke's master
More than likely Luke was an indentured servant
During this time there was no Primary Care Physcian you went to see
Wealthy people had their own physicians and these people were indentured servants
It is very likely that Luke is the indentured servant
Acts 1:3
Acts 1:4-5
