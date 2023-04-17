Acts | Pt. 1 Power | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

NEW SERIES = The Book Of Acts Author = Luke (Only Gentile) Acts is the sequel to the Gospel of Luke Luke was a physician and companion of Paul Luke joins Paul in Acts 16 First 15 chapters Luke uses the pronoun "They" After 16 he uses "We" The Book of Acts is the history of the first 30 years of the church The Book of Acts has one main theme = the Power of the Holy Spirit operating in the Church The Gospels focus on the works of Christ and ultimately His finished work at the Cross Acts focus is on the Power of the Holy Spirit In the Gospels the wod love is used over 100x In the Book of Acts the word love is used 0x The key operative words in the Book of Acts is Power and the Holy Spirit who is mentioned 56x Acts 1:1-2 Who is Theophilus? Name means Lover of God I believe Theophilus is an individual in fact many scholars believe he is Luke's master More than likely Luke was an indentured servant During this time there was no Primary Care Physcian you went to see Wealthy people had their own physicians and these people were indentured servants It is very likely that Luke is the indentured servant Acts 1:3 Acts 1:4-5

