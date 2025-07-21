Bosi Briefs PREMIERE | Epstein, Military Tribunals & Global War – Plan EXPOSED













In this explosive premiere episode of Bosi Briefs, retired Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bossi joins host John Michael Chambers to dissect the week's most critical events. From the strategic handling of the Epstein case as a military operation to the unfolding deep state takedown, Bossi provides unparalleled insight into the global defense war.













Key Topics:













Why Trump's controversial Epstein comments are part of a larger misdirection strategy.













The failure of elected leadership and civilian systems—why military tribunals are essential.













Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referrals and the walls closing in on Obama, Comey, Brennan, and Clapper.













Geoengineering and tunnel floods: Black hat sabotage or white hat cleanup?













Australia's role in the global awakening and the trigger events still to come.













Exclusive Insights:













The real reason the Epstein list hasn't been released—leverage vs. justice.













How financial collapses and sequenced reveals will force public accountability.













The urgent need for constitutional republics worldwide, with commander-in-chief authority.













_____________________________________________________





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:





Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker





He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.





Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.





He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation.





Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.





In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the 'War on Terror' and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.













