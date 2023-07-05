NWO: Planned Parenthood invited to teach sex acts to Canadian schoolchildren!

FAIR
School
children were
targeted in Canada and taught depraved sexual acts. Odessa Orlewicz,
from Liberty Talk Canada, is here to talk about Planned Parenthood’s
sexual education curriculum in
Regina, Saskatchewan.
The Canadian school held a sex-ed class and allowed Planned Parenthood to teach it. During the class disgusting “sex cards” were made available to students that described grotesque sexual acts. The Planned Parenthood located in Regina, Saskatchewan is now claiming the curriculum was a mistake and not supposed to be there.
However, the spokeswoman claimed she doesn’t think this is a big deal. The mainstream news is claiming this was an isolated incident. However, these sex cards have been distributed at three other events across Canada.
We truly are in the end times!
