A Resistance Chicks Christmas - By Coalition Reloaded

Merry Christmas Y'all! From our family to yours, we pray that you are blessed this Christmas and that you feel the JOY that our Savior was born and is truly the LIGHT of this world!





Coalition Reloaded blessed us with many songs this year but this one is just so perfect! If I play it once, it goes on repeat! Enjoy a smile with us this Christmas Day!!!





You can listen to more Resistance Chicks songs by Coaltion Reloaded Here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61584071159039

You can listen to more Coalition Reloaded songs here:

https://coalitionreloaded.com/music/