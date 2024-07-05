Dr. Sanjay Gupta questions whether Biden's behavior reflects an underlying condition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about troubling behaviors demonstrated by President Joe Biden during the recent CNN debate. These include slow responses, trouble finding words, and less facial movement. Dr. Gupta stresses the need to tell the difference between one-off incidents and possible underlying conditions, urging the president to undergo cognitive testing and share his results.
