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Permanent Emergency Ahead!! Take Action NOW
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252 views • February 01, 2021
Permanent Emergency Ahead!! Take Action NOW
Register to submit testimony at: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/
Read HB 815 on Face Covering Mandate here: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB815_.htm
Read HB 643 on "Conveying False or Misleading Information": https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB169_.htm
Read SB 240 on "Messaging regarding mask wearing": https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/SB240_.htm
Read SB 1330: THE BILL THAT WILL PLACE LIMITATIONS ON GOVERNMENT OVERREACH, AND THE MOST IMPORTANT BILL TO SUPPORT RIGHT NOW BESIDES HB241!!! https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/SB1330_.htm
HB241 On discrimination - to protect against mandated testing/vaccination: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB241_.HTM
Learn more about who we are and our mission to restore freedom in Hawai'i: www.forourrights.org.
MAHALO for your donations!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F50gtDcZuaw
Register to submit testimony at: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/
Read HB 815 on Face Covering Mandate here: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB815_.htm
Read HB 643 on "Conveying False or Misleading Information": https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB169_.htm
Read SB 240 on "Messaging regarding mask wearing": https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/SB240_.htm
Read SB 1330: THE BILL THAT WILL PLACE LIMITATIONS ON GOVERNMENT OVERREACH, AND THE MOST IMPORTANT BILL TO SUPPORT RIGHT NOW BESIDES HB241!!! https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/SB1330_.htm
HB241 On discrimination - to protect against mandated testing/vaccination: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB241_.HTM
Learn more about who we are and our mission to restore freedom in Hawai'i: www.forourrights.org.
MAHALO for your donations!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F50gtDcZuaw
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