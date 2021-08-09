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M.D. Family Doctor from Indiana Destroys the COVID Shot Narrative at the School Board Meeting
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472 views • August 09, 2021
Dr. Dan Stock is a functional family doctor whose practice is in Noblesville, IN (Purehealth Functional Family Medicine) He describes himself as a functional family medicine dr. "especially trained in immunology and inflammation regulation." https://bit.ly/3s1kzPi
Dr. Stock destroys the COVID shot narrative to the Mt. Vernon Community School Board as they consider objections to the mandatory vaccine proposals apparently from the CDC and Indiana Board of Health.
Facts like studies showing that 75% of the people testing positive for COVID in the Barnstable, MA breakout had already received the COVID vax. Excellent presentation using facts only from the doctor to expose the sham of the vax as the "cure".
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Dr. Stock destroys the COVID shot narrative to the Mt. Vernon Community School Board as they consider objections to the mandatory vaccine proposals apparently from the CDC and Indiana Board of Health.
Facts like studies showing that 75% of the people testing positive for COVID in the Barnstable, MA breakout had already received the COVID vax. Excellent presentation using facts only from the doctor to expose the sham of the vax as the "cure".
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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