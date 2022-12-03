Create New Account
Revelation #20
The Last Days
Published 12 hours ago

And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)

Dear friends,
Below are links to book translation titled #Christ Jesus Appeared in the Old Testament. Translation is Still in the works. There will be total of 56 lessons in the end. Please take the time to read and share. #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament #Maranatha #GodBlessYou

English - https://rb.gy/m3njff

Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m

