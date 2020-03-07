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Climate activists try to derail a train (MIRRORED)
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307 views • March 07, 2020
Climate activists try to derail a train (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Zeducation at:-
https://youtu.be/FCMZVA39zgs
Whether you agree with the mission of climate activists or not, we should all be able to agree that this is not okay and is no longer "activism." #Climate #Fail #Activist
MEMES and ARTICLE SUBMISSIONS/REDDIT
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SECOND CHANNEL:
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Linda Harer
James Emery
Albert Y
Gertys Dinkled
Rick Bossen
Ryan Cunard
Paul Watters
Ebel Ray
Michaela Bisman
Miranda Lancaster
LC DE-LORME
Mark Anderson
Bob Hillis
Julie Scott
Ted
Dennis Burdick
Heidi Harris
Blake Thompson
SHadow Banned
Corey Deaton
Ernie Marraccini
Lonny Bush
Daniel Selvig
Teri Lascelles
Ateos Edm
Tracie Rusch
Cody P
Saundra Kay Harbison
Beth Hand
Toni Groves
Kiichidy
Saundra Kay Harbison
William Boyatt
Eric Addy
Kat Goldman
Guillermo Fabela
Grant Keenan
Futt Bucker
Melinda Eldredge
Todd Feltman
Sean Dobbins
Dalongshot 99
Rich Allen
Alison R. Marvin
Ron Perkins
Kathy Dickson
Chris Right-Winger Estep
Mindy Brownfield
If I forgot your name or you would like me to leave it off the list next time, please message me! Thank you again everyone!
Check out the new incentives for becoming a supporter of the channel!
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MUSIC:
Eternal Hope by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/)
Source: https://incompetech.com/music/
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Category
Comedy
Mirrored from YouTube channel Zeducation at:-
https://youtu.be/FCMZVA39zgs
Whether you agree with the mission of climate activists or not, we should all be able to agree that this is not okay and is no longer "activism." #Climate #Fail #Activist
MEMES and ARTICLE SUBMISSIONS/REDDIT
https://www.reddit.com/r/Zeducation/
SECOND CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnXUaXYSdfA1t-2mW2fZxvA?sub_confirmation=1
The Flag behind me is made by OLD GLORY RUSTIC SIGN - Code “ZED” for 10% off + Free Shipping (all signs are hand made and take 1 month to make)
https://oldgloryrusticsignco.com
Thank you to these Patrons!
Cathy Godfrey
Charles Hess
Darrell Weathers
James Steiert
Karl Kalahar
Kelly
Lydia Atsma
Julia Reser
Kimberley Donald
Roger Boucher
T Smith
Knight Fhawker
Linda Harer
James Emery
Albert Y
Gertys Dinkled
Rick Bossen
Ryan Cunard
Paul Watters
Ebel Ray
Michaela Bisman
Miranda Lancaster
LC DE-LORME
Mark Anderson
Bob Hillis
Julie Scott
Ted
Dennis Burdick
Heidi Harris
Blake Thompson
SHadow Banned
Corey Deaton
Ernie Marraccini
Lonny Bush
Daniel Selvig
Teri Lascelles
Ateos Edm
Tracie Rusch
Cody P
Saundra Kay Harbison
Beth Hand
Toni Groves
Kiichidy
Saundra Kay Harbison
William Boyatt
Eric Addy
Kat Goldman
Guillermo Fabela
Grant Keenan
Futt Bucker
Melinda Eldredge
Todd Feltman
Sean Dobbins
Dalongshot 99
Rich Allen
Alison R. Marvin
Ron Perkins
Kathy Dickson
Chris Right-Winger Estep
Mindy Brownfield
If I forgot your name or you would like me to leave it off the list next time, please message me! Thank you again everyone!
Check out the new incentives for becoming a supporter of the channel!
https://www.patreon.com/join/2732435
MUSIC:
Eternal Hope by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/)
Source: https://incompetech.com/music/
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Category
Comedy
Keywords
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